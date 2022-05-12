Smyrna reveals wastewater treatment plan

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Smyrna has experienced some issues at the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, the plant has received excessive amounts of acetone, causing the treatment process to become ineffective.

“The acetone creates ammonia which deteriorates the biological process of wastewater treatment,” Hercules said in a statement.

To solve this problem, the town is working on reseeding organisms that are part of the biological process. However, this could take several weeks.

When the wastewater treatment process is not balanced, it creates an odor associated with wastewater treatment facilities.

“This process may take several weeks to achieve balance at the plant with the organisms. We apologize for the nuisance and are working around the clock to resolve the issues,” Assistant Town Manager Todd Spearman.

