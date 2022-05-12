One dead after shooting call, fire reported in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has opened a death investigation after first responders were called to a shooting in the 800 block of West Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville early Thursday morning. Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department were called to the location just before 2:30am for a house on fire. At the same time a call came in at the exact same location of a shooting.

MNPD and NFD responded and found on person dead in a room inside the home. The fire was contained to a separate room in the house. MNPD as said that the victim is a male. NFD has added that the victim had obvious head injuries.

This is a developing story. WSMV will continue to update this article as more details become available.

