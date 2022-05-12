Nashville man pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges before trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Nashville resident scheduled for trial pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to drug and firearms violations, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin Tuesday.

According to Wildasin, 40-year-old Anthony Ussery pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Court records show that on May 8, 2019, Metro Police officers responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Meridian Street and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

Video footage from a nearby business showed a black sedan approaching the victims and someone firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. An investigation revealed Ussery as the shooter.

The two victims, who are brothers, believed the shooting occurred because of a recent dispute with Ussery. Ussery was later arrested and charged by MNPD in relation to this shooting.

Court records also show that on March 23, 2021, while out on bond for the May 2019 shooting, Ussery was stopped by a Nashville Airport Authority police officer for a traffic violation.

He was found to be in possession of 57 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm pistol. On March 25, 2021, a federal criminal complaint charged Ussery with federal crimes. He was then indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021.

Ussery has four prior felony convictions, including attempted robbery; manslaughter; facilitation of the sale of drugs; and possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substances.

With these prior convictions, Ussery qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal subject to a mandatory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on August 11, 2022.

