Metro Nashville Public Schools holds job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -About 1,200 people will start new jobs in Metro Nashville schools for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the district’s executive director of hiring Amber Tyus.

“We hire approximately between 500-700 new teachers annually and that’s just teachers. So when you add in support staff, those numbers grow exponentially,” Tyus said.

She added that MNPS workers will be getting paid more this school year, making the district the highest paying in the state. Plus, some staff members will get even more money on top of the higher wages.

“We have sign on bonuses for SLP’s (speech language pathologists), school psychologists, so those are areas as well where we know we certainly need individuals,” Tyus explained.

Like many school districts, MNPS felt the pinch when the pandemic caused a staffing shortage. Tyus says they came up with ways to fill the gaps and retain workers. The district started an incentive for bus drivers who showed up to work every day.

“In addition to that, with the support of our director of schools, we created a permanent substitute role. Which we are continuing to the 2022, 2023 school year,” Tyus said. “Because we said, you know what you are already here, you’re doing this work, so we want to assign you and make you part of a school staff and not just a day-to-day sub. So, we rewarded them with a higher wage and benefits. So that was helpful as well.”

Hannah Haubry is a permanent substitute teacher in Indiana. She drove three hours to do some in person interviews at the job fair MNPS hosted. She hopes to relocate to the Music City to start her teaching career. Haubry recently graduated from Indiana University.

“I would be happy wherever I was placed as long as I’m at an elementary level,” Haubry said.

Some people didn’t have travel very far for the job fair. Randall Osborn has worked in Metro Nashville Public Schools since 2003. He is a general music teacher is looking for a change, but he wants to stay within the school district.

“Yes, there are different types of music positions and that’s why I came to this just to look at possibilities,” Osborn explained.

MNPS is hiring teachers for every grade level and several subjects. If you missed the job fair, you can still apply for a job here: https://www.mnps.org/careers

