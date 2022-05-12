Man charged with vehicular homicide in Whites Creek Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after a grand jury indictment charged with him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault and recklessness, police said Wednesday.

The grand jury returned the indictment against Tamaricus Tanner. Police said his blood alcohol level on the day of the crash was determined to have been above the legal limit.

The charges stem from a single-vehicle crash in November 2021 on Whites Creek Pike near Old Clarksville Pike that claimed the life of Tanner’s backseat passenger, 26-year-old Parker McCorvey.

Tanner was driving his Jeep Patriot north on Whites Creek Pike when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a rock embankment. McCorvey was critically injured and died days later. Tanner and three other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Tanner’s blood alcohol level on the day of the crash was .10, above the legal threshold of 0.8. He is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.