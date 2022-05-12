Advertisement

Jewish Food Festival recipes


Details on the festival this weekend at Gordon JCC, as well as a Black Chickpea & Israeli Couscous salad from Butcher & Bee chef Scott Littman.
By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Israeli Couscous and Black Chickpea Salad

1 cup Israeli couscous, cooked

1/2 cup cucumbers, small dice

1/2 cup tomatoes, small dice

1/4 cup pickled red onions

1/2 cup black chickpeas, cooked

1/4 cup calamata olives, chopped

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup basil, chopped

pinch salt

pinch black pepper

Dress with black lime vinaigrette, about 1/4 cup

garnish with crumbled feta and dried basil

Black lime vinaigrette

1 teaspoon black lime powder

1/2 teaspoon urfa chili flake

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated garlic

