Jewish Food Festival recipes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Israeli Couscous and Black Chickpea Salad
1 cup Israeli couscous, cooked
1/2 cup cucumbers, small dice
1/2 cup tomatoes, small dice
1/4 cup pickled red onions
1/2 cup black chickpeas, cooked
1/4 cup calamata olives, chopped
1 cup parsley, chopped
1 cup basil, chopped
pinch salt
pinch black pepper
Dress with black lime vinaigrette, about 1/4 cup
garnish with crumbled feta and dried basil
Black lime vinaigrette
1 teaspoon black lime powder
1/2 teaspoon urfa chili flake
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated garlic
