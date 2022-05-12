Four carjacking suspects arrested following pursuit in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested four carjacking suspects following a pursuit Wednesday evening.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers received information at 6:38 pm that a vehicle with four suspects were traveling East on I-24 near Clarksville. Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol tracked down the vehicle as it got off the interstate at Exit 8 and then crashed.

Afterward, police say the suspects carjacked the vehicle at Exit 8. The pursuit down several roads for 10 minutes, eventually leading back to the area where the vehicle ran off the roadway and wrecked.

The suspects were all arrested. Police say that no one was injured.

