Cars blocking mailboxes slow mail delivery in Sylvan Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a problem in a Nashville neighborhood because of a federal policy that affects almost every one.

A Sylvan Park community has now gone days without mail because people are parking on the street.

Residents on Park Avenue who don’t have a garage or street have parked on the side of Park Street for years. Now it’s a problem.

Casey Katalbas makes the same walk every afternoon to check her mailbox, a walk she’s made for months, now ending the same almost every day.

“Nothing yet,” Katalbas said.

She said the mail carrier skipped her mailbox, and it’s not the first time.

“A lot of days of the week, we just won’t get mail,” Katalbas said.

After days of missed deliveries, Katalbas said U.S. Postal Service officials told her why.

“If our cars are parked here, certain people who deliver mail will just drive right by our house and won’t deliver our mail at all,” Katalbas said.

She is not alone. Julie Greenberg, who has lived on Park Avenue for years, said at times her mail arrives a week late.

“We get notes on our little bundles of mail saying it could not have been delivered on the original day because our mailbox was blocked,” Greenberg said.

The U.S. Postal Service said it is policy that carriers can hold your mail if the customer in control of a car is blocking their mailbox, but Greenberg said she did not.

“Many of us do not have driveways, and even if we do, there are multiple residents so there’s not enough room,” Greenberg said.

Now neighbors have created a petition to push for mail delivery, cars or not.

“I feel like this is what it’s going to take in order to make sure that we can all have a dependable mail service,” Greenberg said.

“It’s a public service. It’s something we pay for as taxpayers so it’s something that I think is just expected,” Katalbas said.

They plan to take their petition to the post office and demand a change.

