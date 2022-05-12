Advertisement

Business fire in Madison strip mall


Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire at the Due West Shopping Center in Madison...
Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire at the Due West Shopping Center in Madison this morning.(WSMV)
By Billy Hodge
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire at the Due West Shopping Center in Madison this morning. The call was at 1150 Gallatin Pike South.

The fire was contained to a storage closet inside the Gimme A $5 store. According to the NFD, the fire began in an area where some cleaning chemicals were being stored. There was only small smoke damage to the business. The Family Dollar next door also received some smoke damage as well.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Metro Nashville Police Department has opened a death investigation after first responders...
One dead after shooting call, fire reported in East Nashville
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to hire hundreds of new teachers and staff members.
Metro Nashville Public Schools holds job fair
Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to hire hundreds of new teachers and staff members.
Metro Nashville Public Schools hold hiring fair