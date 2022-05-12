Business fire in Madison strip mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire at the Due West Shopping Center in Madison this morning. The call was at 1150 Gallatin Pike South.

The fire was contained to a storage closet inside the Gimme A $5 store. According to the NFD, the fire began in an area where some cleaning chemicals were being stored. There was only small smoke damage to the business. The Family Dollar next door also received some smoke damage as well.

