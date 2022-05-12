Advertisement

1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Smyrna


One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Smyrna.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Smyrna.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Smyrna on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a motorcycle.

One person died at the scene. Police said it remains an active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Smyrna Police Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email Stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

