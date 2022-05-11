Woman charged in Clarksville for providing illegal drugs that led to overdose death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman has been charged with second-degree homicide for selling a man drugs that led to his death in 2021.

Clarksville Police said Angela Darlene Brown, 45, met with the victim and provided him drugs shortly before he was located unresponsive by law enforcement on June 10, 2021 at a Kingsbury Drive home. The 34-year-old man was taken to Tennova Healthcare where he later died.

Police said the toxicology report showed the victim’s death was caused by acute combined drug intoxication to include fentanyl. Drug overdose death investigations can be difficult to prosecute and depend on many factors, police said. The investigation needs to show that the death was caused exclusively by the illegal drugs and that a specific person was responsible for providing the drugs shortly before the death occurred.

Brown was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on a count of second degree murder. She was arrested on Tuesday.

“Prosecuting those who are responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics is one of the focal points of my administration,” District Attorney Robert Nash said. “Drug overdoses have reached epidemic proportions and we have to take a stand and hold those who distribute the drugs accountable for their actions.”

