Vanderbilt nurses surprised during National Nurses Week


Vanderbilt Hospital nurses received a visit from some surprise visitors Wednesday as part of National Nurses Week.
By Terry Bulger
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If stat is the four-letter word nurses mostly hear on a daily routine, Today it was Cute. Pups on the Plaza got them away from the serious side of their job. A two-hour break during National Nursing Week.

When word got out there were Pups on the Plaza, patients wanted a part. Karen Cassidy’s recovering from double lung transplant surgery, but she got her wheelchair out here for a visit.

The dogs Emerald, Amber, Topaz, and Jade got a break today too. There all from the Humane Society...adoption hopefully is in their future.

As anyone with health issues can attest, nurses are very important. If anyone deserved a day with puppies, it’s them.

Mostly all of this is just a stress-free day for both the human and the animal species.

