Rutherford School Board to interview candidates for Director of Schools position

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Board of Education will interview three candidates for the Director of Schools position next week, the board announced on Tuesday.

The School Board selected the finalists as a special called meeting on Tuesday, based on recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association. The School Board hired TSBA to advertise the position, accept applications and conduct an initial screening based on criteria the School Board supplied.

The board voted unanimously to interview these candidates:

Dr. Andrea Anthony, currently the assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Student Services for Rutherford County Schools

Dr. John Ash, currently the principal of Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro

Dr. James Sullivan, currently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Rutherford County Schools

The three candidates will be interviewed next week. The Board will also hold a special-called meeting next week before the interview date to select the questions that will be asked of each candidate. The Board has also asked the district staff to send a survey to all parents this week for input on interview questions.

The special-called meeting and the interview date for next week will be announced later this week. The meeting and the interviews will be open to the public.

Seven candidates submitted applications for the Director of Schools position. Others to apply for the position include:

Nolan Clark Blair, Principal, McFadden School of Excellence, Rutherford County Schools in Murfreesboro

Erick Hofstetter, Chief Operations Officer, Paulding County School District, Dallas, Georgia

Christopher Treadway, Principal, Poplar Grove Middle School, Franklin Special School District, Franklin

Clinton Wilson, Executive Principal, Glencliff High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nashville

The School Board stated it reserves the right to interview other candidates at a later time.

The new director would replace Bill Spurlock, who agreed to end his contract a year early after a recent performance evaluation contained negative comments about him. His contract will now end on June 30, 2022.

