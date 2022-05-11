Prisma to invest $12M, expand Nashville operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and state economic officials announced Wednesday that Prisma Nashville LLC will invest $12 million to expand operations in Davidson County.

Prisma will create 109 new jobs over the next five years at its facility located at 2947 Brick Church Pike in Nashville.

“Our central location, strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for Prisma. I thank this company for their continued investment and job creation in Davidson County,” Lee said in a news release.

Due to increased demand across the company’s locations in Tennessee and Arizona, Prisma will expand its existing Nashville facility by more than 100,000 square feet, which will include new office space and additional upgrades.

“Prisma chose Nashville specifically for our expansion in order to increase logistical capabilities across both coasts. We are thrilled to invest in this community and look forward to continued growth,” Prisma Nashville, LLC President Michelle Yun said in a news release.

For more than 40 years, Prisma has managed the manufacturing and distribution of marketing materials for several national brands. Today, the company employs roughly 330 people across its locations in Nashville and Phoenix.

