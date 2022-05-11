Neighbors respond to Clarksville family whose home was destroyed by fire

A home in the Stones Manor subdivision off Rossview Road was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

The Clarksville Fire and Rescue Department believe the fire began in the garage and spread through the structure.

Clarksville Fire and Rescue responded to a massive house fire Tuesday evening. (Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

In the hours after the fire, neighbors have rallied around the victims, who neighbors said are newlyweds with children.

By Wednesday morning, at least a dozen people had donated clothes, shoes or money to the family.

“Overwhelming. It’s just one less think they have to worry about,” neighbor Rebecca Santos said.

A GoFundMe account for the family had raised more than $2,000 for the family by Wednesday afternoon.

The couple told News4 they are leaning on their neighbors and what they called “little wins,” which were found passports and a wallet in the rubble.

“What can we do?” Santos said. “That’s the concern, what can we do to make it a little bit easier?”

Fire burns home in the Stones Manor subdivision off Rossview Road. (Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

