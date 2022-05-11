Advertisement

Montgomery County inmate found unresponsive at jail, dies


John Murray was found unresponsive in the Montgomery County Jail on May 6 and later died.
John Murray was found unresponsive in the Montgomery County Jail on May 6 and later died.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Montgomery County Jail last week, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

John Murray was arrested on May 5 on a DUI charge and was unsuccessful at posting bond. He went through medical screening and was assigned a cell.

During a security check on Friday, he was found unresponsive. A facility medical alert was initiated to include CPR and EMS was requested. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Investigators responded to the detention facility and are conducting an unattended death investigation. An autopsy was requested of the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The circumstances are still under investigation at this time.”

