Montgomery County inmate found unresponsive at jail, dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Montgomery County Jail last week, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

John Murray was arrested on May 5 on a DUI charge and was unsuccessful at posting bond. He went through medical screening and was assigned a cell.

During a security check on Friday, he was found unresponsive. A facility medical alert was initiated to include CPR and EMS was requested. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Investigators responded to the detention facility and are conducting an unattended death investigation. An autopsy was requested of the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The circumstances are still under investigation at this time.”

