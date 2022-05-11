Metro Police identify victim in fatal shooting in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police have identified the 20-year-old killed in yesterday’s targeted shooting at the Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike.

Police say that Nicholas Spivey was the victim. Spivey and the assailants were taking part in a prearranged meeting when the gunfire took place.

According to Metro Police, Spivey was shot multiple times after the backseat passenger got out of the Sonata and opened fire. Men inside Spivey’s apartment returned fire after witnessing the shooting.

Police believe that drugs may have been the motive behind the shooting, as drug packing materials were located inside Spivey’s apartment. Spivey was carrying more than $3,200 in cash. Five firearms, including a stolen pistol as well as an AR-style rifle, were also found inside the apartment.

Officers are looking for two to possibly three armed suspects that police said are responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

News 4 talked to one woman who is about to move into the Valley Ridge Apartments in Bellevue. She said she came to visit Wednesday and drove up to a crime scene.

Margie is moving into the complex soon after living in the Belmont Hillsboro area for about six years.

“I am moving into this complex on June 4,” Margie said. “My rent has gone up several thousand dollars, and I can’t afford to stay there anymore. I am 62-years-old.”

Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man shot multiple times in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apts on Harding Pl. Two, possibly three, men fled in a 4-dr silver newer model sedan. This appears to be targeted. Know anything? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/BW5Du7A13J — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 11, 2022

Margie went to her new complex Wednesday to check out the units. “I went up and the police and police tape was there,” Margie said.

“It is a little troublesome to see something like this in my new neighborhood,” Margie said.

Police said Spivey walked out of his unit and was approached by a newer model 4-door silver sedan with at least two or possibly three men inside.

Then, the resident was shot four times. News 4 saw one apartment Wednesday with three bullet holes. Cars were damaged and shell casings were on the ground.

“Any sort of daytime shooting and shooting that results in a homicide is concerning, especially in broad daylight here as the weather gets warmer and more people are likely outside,” Brooke Reese with MNPD said.

Several residents told News 4 they have never heard of anything like this happening here.

“I am very surprised and very shocked,” resident Jamie Runions said. “This is a very quiet and nice community.”

Margie said she is doing her best to stay positive.

“I haven’t even moved in yet but hope for the best,” Margie said.

Police said they don’t know what the altercation was about and added the victim also may have been armed.

If you have any information that may help police, contact 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.