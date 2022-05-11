Metro Police arrest two murder suspects on gun and drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An investigation by Metro Police led to the arrests of two people on drug and gun charges Tuesday night. The two are also under investigation for April 9 the murder of 33-year-old Armondo Rios Ramos at the Biltmore Apartments on Glastonbury Road.

According to police, an aggravated assault warrant was issued Tuesday morning for the arrest of Gabrielle Castelianos for the armed hold-up of La Mexicana Mercado at 989 Murfreesboro Pike at 8:45 a.m. on April 9th.

Police determined that the escape vehicle in the robbery was Ramos’ pickup truck. Police discovered that he gave his truck to Castelianos to drive on April 7th. It was parked and still running at the murder scene at 10:45 a.m. on April 9th.

While conducting surveillance on Castelianos’ apartment in the Overlook complex at 727 Bell Road, police say they observed an hand-to-hand drug transaction.

Police asked Castelianos and 25-year-old Nicholas Washington to come out of the apartments and surrender. Both stayed inside for 90 minutes and later exited as SWAT officers were assembling.

Police recovered four pistols, 32 Ecstasy pills, three small bags of marijuana, 12 vape pens containing THC, and 14 bags of marijuana edibles. (Metro PD)

In addition to aggravated robbery, Castelianos was charged with four counts of felony gun possession, possession of Ecstasy for resale, and possession of marijuana for resale. Her bond is set at $91,500.

Police charged Washington with four counts of felony gun possession, possession of Ecstasy for resale, and possession of marijuana for resale. His bond is set at $63,000.

Officers are still working on investigating their involvement in Ramos’ murder.

