Metro Police are investigating shooting in Bellevue


Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Belle Meade Wednesday afternoon.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Belle Meade Wednesday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, one person was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital. There is at least one apartment with multiple bullet holes. A couple of cars are also damaged and some shell casings on the ground.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more updates.

