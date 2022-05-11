Metro Police are investigating shooting in Bellevue
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, one person was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital. There is at least one apartment with multiple bullet holes. A couple of cars are also damaged and some shell casings on the ground.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more updates.
