Metro Police are investigating fatal shooting in Bellevue


Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Belle Meade Wednesday afternoon.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Belle Meade Wednesday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellevue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, say the 20-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and has died. Police are looking for two suspects that they believe targeted the victim.

The victim lived at the apartment complex and came out of the unit when a car approached. After 30 seconds, police say there was an altercation that left the victim shot at least four times.

At the scene, there was at least one apartment with multiple bullet holes. A couple of cars are also damaged and some shell casings are on the ground.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more updates.

Vanderbilt Hospital nurses received a visit from some surprise guests Wednesday as part of...
Vanderbilt Hospital nurses received a visit from some surprise guests Wednesday as part of...
Travis Reinking listens as the verdict is read on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, during his trial of...
Police arrested Gabrielle Castelianos and Nicholas Washington on drug and gun charges.
