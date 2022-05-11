Advertisement

May’s full moon will be a lunar eclipse


May's full Flower Moon will be visible across Middle Tennessee Sunday night.
By Cody Murphy
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -May’s full Flower Moon will be visible across Middle Tennessee Sunday night. What makes May’s full moon even cooler is the fact that it will also be a total lunar eclipse.

Let’s break down when we can see it this weekend. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow is being cast onto the moon by the sun’s light.

The eclipse will start at 8:30 pm and the partial eclipse starts at 9:27 pm. At 10:30 pm the total eclipse begins, and this is when we’ll start to see the moon turn an orangish-red hue.

Complete totality is at 11:11 pm and totally ends at 11:53 pm. The partial eclipse ends at 12:55 am and is completely over at 1:50 am Monday.

