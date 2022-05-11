Lowe’s to invest $1M at Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Home improvement retail giant Lowe’s is donating $1 million to Tennessee State University on Wednesday in a partnership that will invest in student scholarships and curriculum programs, including online retail courses and case studies in supply chain management.

Lowe’s will also participate in career fairs and career placement programs on campus.

The partnership will be announced at a 2 p.m. press conference.

The TSU donation is one of a series of Lowe’s gifts and partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) aimed to create educational opportunities and build pathways to Lowe’s employment.

“Tennessee State University is excited to be partnering with Lowe’s, and for the $1 million contribution to help our students complete their degrees and secure meaningful employment opportunities,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a news release. “At TSU, we strive for excellence, and this initiative will allow us to instill that mindset in students for generations to come, as we continue their professional development to be future leaders.”

“Building a workforce that can support all of our customers and create more prosperous communities is an important component of delivering outstanding results,” Lowe’s chairman and chief executive officer Marvin Ellison said in a news release. “I’m thrilled that our partnership with TSU will provide access to scholarships for hard-working students, as well as strengthen the talent pipeline by bolstering critical academic focus areas.”

