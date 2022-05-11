Jury awards Waffle House victim’s mom more than $200M in damages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County jury awarded more than $200 million to the mother of one of the victims of the Waffle House shooting after a trial that ended on Tuesday, one of the largest jury awards ever in Davidson County.

A jury awarded $212 million to Shaundelle Brooks, mother of Akilah DaSilva, one of the victims killed by Travis Reinking at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. The jury awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $106 million in punitive damages.

“Ms. Brooks has never stopped fighting for her son and continues to do everything in her power to prevent another mother from feeling the pain that she experiences every single day,” attorney Daniel A. Horwitz, who represented Brooks, said in a statement. “She hopes that this historic verdict will send the message that unlawfully transferring a firearm to someone who is not authorized to possess one can result in massive liability for everyone involved, and that anyone who is considering doing that should think twice.”

Akilah DaSilva, De’Ebony Groves, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin were shot and killed at the Waffle House on April 22, 2018.

Travis Reinking was found guilty in February and sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty on 17 counts in connection with the shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder.

