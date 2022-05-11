Gas prices continue to rise in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are now up six more cents per gallon. Experts said the change happened overnight and prices keep hitting new records.

According to AAA experts, Nashville’s average gas price is about $4.16 per gallon.

Now experts are advising people to turn to coupons and reward programs. Some people said cost-cutting tips are helping them save hundreds of dollars.

Similar to most drivers, Billie Bliss said she fills up her tank every other week, a trip to the gas station now costing almost double what she used to pay a year ago.

“$4.15? Yeah, it’s crazy,” Bliss said.

Gas prices are up more than six cents since Monday night.

“They just keep rising up and up and up and I have no clue why,” Schrond Blanas said.

While drivers like Blansa are frustrated and confused, AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said increasing demand for gas, a shortage of the world’s crude oil supply, and political tensions are all causing the spike.

“All of my money is going to a gas station,” Blanas said.

To cut costs, Bliss said she’s turned to reward programs.

“Almost all gas stations have some kind of rewards system, and this one has something called Refreshing Rewards whey they sent out an email and do 25 cents off super grade once a month and 10 cents off any fill-up,” Bliss said.

Experts said reward programs, along with less travel and lightening the load inside your car, can help drivers like Bliss save hundreds of dollars.

“This works for me and I’m fortunate with the type of gas that I can use to save,” Bliss said.

As we get closer to the summer season, experts say prices will keep rising and they’re advising drivers to start putting cost-cutting tips into action.

