First Alert Forecast: Passing showers followed by more heat and humidity

A hot and humid day is expected across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today.

We are going to start off today with a passing shower or rumble of thunder this morning. Overall, our rain chance is looking isolated so don’t be surprised if you just see some extra clouds.

As we go into the afternoon, the clouds will break for some sunshine with temperatures pushing near 90 in some spots for the day. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the lower to mid 90s today. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow is looking like a less humid day, but it will still be hot with temperatures pushing near 90 again in the afternoon.

We’ll drop back into the 80s on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day.

As we head into the weekend, we’re expecting our weather pattern to get a little more unsettled, but it’s not looking like anything that will wash out the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking slightly more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. A passing shower or isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out each afternoon, but much of the weekend will stay dry.

Another hit or miss shower/storm will be around on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be cooler still with temperatures in the lower 80s for the afternoon.

