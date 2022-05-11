Fiberon to build 500,000 square foot facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, broke ground on a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday, Columbia officials announced.

The facility is expected to be at least 500,000 square feet and will create more than 300 full-time jobs over the next five years.

During the groundbreaking event on Tuesday, Fiberon and local government officials spoke on how the new facility will impact the Columbia community.

“We’re excited to join the Columbia community,” Fenton Challgren, president of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors Business Unit. “With our new state-of-the-art facility, Fiberon will create more than 300 jobs including manufacturing and office positions. Plus, giving back is one of our core values and we look forward to supporting Columbia and the surrounding areas.”

Fiberon is making a $15,000 donation to the Youth Education Fund, a nonprofit based in Maury County, that provides funding for organizations focused on offering leadership, mentorship and educational resources to the youth in the community.

“Fiberon and Fortune Brands have made a significant investment in the community that will generate more than 300 quality job opportunities for the citizens of Columbia,” Mayor Chaz Molder said in a news release. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the company for its commitment, from the outset, to be a good corporate citizen and true community partner.”

Fiberon’s new plant will manufacture polyethylene decking and composite cladding using the same sustainability measures utilized in their existing plants. There will also be an on-site recycling facility that will convert baled plastic waste into pellets used in Fiberon products. The building will feature LED lighting and energy-efficient windows, along with energy-efficient technology for all chillers and air compressors. The facility will also include cutting-edge digitalized product lines for continuous improvement, and automation for increased safety and efficiency.

The new facility in Columbia will increase availability of Fiberon product for Fiberon channel partners, helping them meet increased demand for outdoor living products.

Production is scheduled to begin at the new facility in late 2024.

