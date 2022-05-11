Deadly crash on I-40 in Pegram

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is dead after driving off I-40 in Davidson County, near the Cheatham County line.

According to Metro Police, a vehicle lost control and drove off the embankment on I-40 West leaving Davidson County in Pegram, just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police confirm that a person has died in this crash.

News 4 will update as more information is made available regarding this incident.

