Deadly crash on I-40 in Pegram
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is dead after driving off I-40 in Davidson County, near the Cheatham County line.
According to Metro Police, a vehicle lost control and drove off the embankment on I-40 West leaving Davidson County in Pegram, just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police confirm that a person has died in this crash.
News 4 will update as more information is made available regarding this incident.
