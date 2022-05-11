Coyote Ugly Saloon reopens tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coyote Ugly Saloon reopens its doors on Wednesday after being closed for almost two years because of Christmas Day Bombing.

Signs of life are coming back to Second Avenue. The staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon explained what all has gone into getting to this day.

The staff at Coyote Ugly Saloon said they are beyond excited to bring the well-known Coyote Ugly back to Music City. Unfortunately, the building had significant damage from the Nashville Christmas Day Bombing. Crews demolished the entire storefront, and the overall destruction was estimated at more than $200,000.

Director of Operations at Coyote Ugly Saloon Tommy Buchheit recalled waking up to a phone call early Christmas Day morning and watching it all unfold from his Texas home.

“So, I can watch the news reports and videos and then my live feed on camera…watching water flooding in the bar, the damage to the outside, all of the camera views that we had. It’s almost like a war zone,” Buchheit said. “To be down for so long especially starting on Christmas morning, surviving to be back open a year and a half later, and everything that has come together, it means the world to us.”

The new space has about half a million dollars in renovations. There’s also a hidden speakeasy inside that they’ve added to the bar. And they are still looking to hire more staff.

The doors would open to the public at 9 p.m. After that, there’s no end time.

