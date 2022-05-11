Clarksville firefighters respond to huge house fire

CLARKSVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) -Clarksville Fire and Rescue responded to a massive house fire Tuesday evening.

According to Clarksville Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred at a home in the Stones Manor subdivision off Rossview Road. They believe that the fire started in the garage.

Montgomery County Fire Service also assisted. No injuries have been reported.

