Clarksville firefighters respond to huge house fire


House fire on Rossview Rd
House fire on Rossview Rd(Clarksville Fire and Rescue)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) -Clarksville Fire and Rescue responded to a massive house fire Tuesday evening.

According to Clarksville Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred at a home in the Stones Manor subdivision off Rossview Road. They believe that the fire started in the garage.

Montgomery County Fire Service also assisted. No injuries have been reported.

