Officers honored at Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The annual Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service is being held at Legislative Plaza in Nashville Tuesday morning.

The annual tribute was held at 11 am and was sponsored by the Andrew Jackson Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. It honored the 46 law enforcement professionals who have died in service to Nashvillians since 1875.

The last Metro officer to be killed in the line of duty was John Anderson, who died on July 4, 2019, after his police car was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Interstate Drive and Woodland Street.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.