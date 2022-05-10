Vol Shop to sell seats from inside Neyland Stadium
You could own a piece of Neyland Stadium history.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Vol Shop announced it will be selling bleacher seats that once held a place inside Neyland. The stadium was under renovation and some of the upgrades included two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a party deck, and enhanced chairback seating at the lower-west premium club.
Those interested in purchasing a seat can get them online starting on Wednesday, May 11. The limit is four per person and will cost $150 a piece.
