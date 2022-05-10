Vol Shop to sell seats from inside Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could own a piece of Neyland Stadium history.

Maybe we took the phrase, "save a seat for me" too literally....



Get your very own piece of Neyland Stadium on WEDNESDAY at 10am!!

***Limited quantities available; Limit 4 per customer. pic.twitter.com/imDkHQRTLV — VolShop (@UTVolShop) May 9, 2022

The Vol Shop announced it will be selling bleacher seats that once held a place inside Neyland. The stadium was under renovation and some of the upgrades included two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a party deck, and enhanced chairback seating at the lower-west premium club.

Those interested in purchasing a seat can get them online starting on Wednesday, May 11. The limit is four per person and will cost $150 a piece.

