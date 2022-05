NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two people have died in a deadly crash in South Nashville.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Paragon Mills Rd. Police say that the two residents were riding in a Chevrolet Cruze that struck a work van before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation and there will be more updates.

