Preventing hot car deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s important that we remember the dangers in our cars when it gets too hot, especially with temperatures expected near 90 degrees today, Wednesday, and Thursday.

With these warm temperatures, it’s the time of year again to talk about the dangers of car heat. In 15 minutes on a 90-degree day, the temperature inside your car can get up to 110 degrees.

In a half-hour, internal car temperatures can get up to 125 degrees. In 45 minutes to over an hour temperatures can reach 130 degrees.

It’s important to make sure you look in your backseat before locking it. Maybe throw something important in the back seat so you are forced to look.

Throw your keys back there or a cell phone as a reminder. Also, keep car keys away from children. We don’t want any kids getting them and getting in a car with you noticing.

Lastly, if you’re out running errands and you see a child or a pet inside a hot car without the air conditioner running, call for help and call 911 if needed.

