Predators look to avoid elimination in Game 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Predators look to stay alive in their series against the Avalanche as they face elimination tonight, down 0-4 in Bridgestone Arena. They are currently tied with the Avalanche 1-1.

Colorado was aggressive early, as left wing Andre Burakovsky scored with 18:04 left in the first period. With 1:01 left in the period, Nashville’s Yakov Trenin gave Nashville their first points on a wrist shot.

The Preds battled in Game 3, as the score was tied 3-3 in the second period. But, the Avalanche took over midway through the second period and into the third as they scored four unanswered goals and won the game 7-3.

After a rough 7-2 loss to start the series, the Predators have been more competitive in the recent games. They suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2. In that game, Nashville’s Connor Ingram made 49 saves in the team’s Game 2 effort. Center Yakov Trenin scored the team’s lone goal of the night.

The team did have some positive news Monday. Predators defenseman Roman Josi is one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy, the NHL announced on Monday. The award is given to a defense player that shows throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.