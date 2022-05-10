Gallatin Police searching for assault suspect
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are searching for a man connected to a weekend assault.
Police said Steven Lamont O’Neal, 21, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that occurred on Lackey Circle on Sunday. Police said O’Neal should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about the case, call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.
