Advertisement

Gallatin Police searching for assault suspect


Gallatin Police are searching for a suspect involved in an assault over the weekend on Lackey Circle.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are searching for a man connected to a weekend assault.

Police said Steven Lamont O’Neal, 21, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that occurred on Lackey Circle on Sunday. Police said O’Neal should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the case, call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Officers honored at Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service
Tuesday First Alert forecast
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast
Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville
Mother charged as accessory in shooting
Mother of teenage homicide suspect arrested as an accessory