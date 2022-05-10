Advertisement

Franklin men who towed fugitives’ getaway car speak out


A national manhunt came to an end after the capture of Vicky White and Casey White. Hear from the two men who towed their getaway car
By Michael Warrick
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was an ordinary tow that suddenly had the nation’s attention when an abandoned car towed by a Williamson County company turned out to belong to high-profile fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.

Heithcock Towing, owned by Albert Lovell, had towed the orange Ford Edge from a country road in Bethesda on April 29.

Days later it was flashed across the news as the getaway car bought by Vicky White and used by them to escape from Florence, Alabama.

Sheriff: Alabama inmate and officer were prepared for shootout

“It’s just something you’d never really think you’d come across, you know, just never thought something would pass in my neck of the woods,” Lovell said.

Lovell had sent employee Robert Kinds out to tow the car. At the time, they were clueless the car would later be at the center of a nationwide manhunt.

As soon as Lovell saw the car on the news, he called police.

Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana

“Just one of those things nobody expected,” Lovell said. “I gave (the detective) the VIN number and he came back and he said, ‘Yep, you’ve got that car,’” Lovell said.

Police took Casey White into custody Monday in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White, investigators said, is believed to have died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s definitely wild,” Lovell said. “Just going back and thinking, (Robert) was in that area that same day. They could’ve been sitting in the woods with their assault rifles waiting to jump him or the officer there to steal their vehicle. It’s just crazy just to think you could’ve been in danger right then.”

Lovell is proud to have played a part in helping police during what was a nearly two-week long saga.

Though he didn’t necessarily expect to be paid for what was ultimately three different times towing the car, Lovell said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reached out and offered to pay him for the tows.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

