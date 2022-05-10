First Alert Forecast: Hotter today and more humid; rain this weekend

Summer like weather is going to be our big theme for the rest of this week with temperatures climbing well into the 80s and even flirting with 90 in some spots in the coming todays.

Similar to Monday, we’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures slightly higher in the mid to upper 80s. I’m also expecting it to be a more humid day as well. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be our first good chance at a run for 90 degrees in the afternoon in some spots. Not everyone is going to hit 90, but it will still be a very warm and very humid day across the Mid State. The more humid air will allow for more clouds to mix in during the day and while I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower, most if not all day will stay dry.

We’ll have another chance to flirt with 90 on Thursday as the pattern of clouds mixing with sunshine continues through our afternoon. Friday looks slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Friday is another day where I can’t totally rule out a late day shower, but a lot of the day is looking dry.

As we head into the weekend, we’re looking at a better chance for rain, but it’s not looking like it will be anything to totally wash out the weekend. A passing shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday but as of now most of the day is looking dry with highs in the mid 80s. A hit or miss shower or thunderstorm will follow on Sunday with temperatures still in the mid 80s.

