Fallen officers honored during annual memorial service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police hosted its annual memorial service for the Nashville officers who died in the line of duty over the years.

“You will never walk alone. Whatever the need, when you call, we will be there to answer it for you, as your loved one was the for all of us,” James Smallwood, President of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police, said.

The ceremony was held at First Baptist Church on Tuesday morning. Family members of those who passed were there to show their support.

“It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him. I really miss him,” Phyllis Thompson said.

Thompson honored her late husband, Officer Edward Tarkington. She said they were married for only four months at the time of his passing.

“I don’t want him to ever think that I have forgotten him, so I try to make it every year,” Thompson said.

The tradition has giving Thompson comfort along with many other families.

“It’s just a good feeling to be with people that have suffered just like you have,” Steve Woodard said.

While supporting his loved ones, Woodard remembers his brother, Lt. Ronnie Woodard, who was shot and killed after stopping a vehicle.

“He always policed 24-7. He was just a policeman’s policeman,” Woodard said.

The service also marked eight years since Metro Police lost Officer Michael Petrina.

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice, but they will never be forgotten,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said. “Their heart and spirit is with each and every one of us as we move forward with what we do.”

