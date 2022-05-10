Advertisement

Claude Garrett’s conviction vacated


By Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man previously convicted of a murder 30 years ago could walk free from prison after his charges were vacated last week.

In 1993, a jury convicted Claude Garrett of the death of his fiancé in a house fire. During an early morning fire at the couple’s home in February 1992, Lorie Lee Lance died of smoke inhalation. Garrett was convicted of first-degree murder in her death.

Last year the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office asked that Garrett’s conviction be vacated. And in April, Judge Monte Watkins held a hearing, and there was testimony that said that the original case didn’t have enough evidence to convict Garrett.

Watkins issued a ruling last week vacating the original conviction. However, the DA’s office is not going to retry the case. That means, essentially, Garrett could soon get out of prison and become a free man.

