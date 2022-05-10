Antiques Roadshow comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from the PBS National Television show Antiques Roadshow spent the day with Middle Tennesseans. All had something in their possession worthy of displaying on that TV show. However, many didn’t make air.

Flowers took a back seat to appraisers today at Cheekwood. The crowd here searched attics and basements to find that one old item to see if it hit the jackpot.

The Roadshow is PBS’s most popular show, on TV now for more than 40 years. Marsha Bemko brings her Boston Flair, to run the show, Nashville today, Boise, and California next.

The real stars here are the trinkets and the owners’ hope.

