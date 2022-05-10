Advertisement

Antiques Roadshow comes to Nashville


Crews from the PBS National Television show Antiques Roadshow spent the day with Middle Tennesseans.
By Terry Bulger and Joe Wenzel
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews from the PBS National Television show Antiques Roadshow spent the day with Middle Tennesseans. All had something in their possession worthy of displaying on that TV show. However, many didn’t make air.

Flowers took a back seat to appraisers today at Cheekwood. The crowd here searched attics and basements to find that one old item to see if it hit the jackpot.

The Roadshow is PBS’s most popular show, on TV now for more than 40 years. Marsha Bemko brings her Boston Flair, to run the show, Nashville today, Boise, and California next.

The real stars here are the trinkets and the owners’ hope.

