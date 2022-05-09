Woman rescued from house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters pulled a woman from a burning home in Nashville early Monday morning.

According to Nashville Fire, a fire broke out in a small home on 22nd Avenue North in Nashville. When fire crews arrived at the scene, a man was outside with burns on his face who told them a woman was still in the house.

The woman was removed from the back bedroom and taken to the hospital for smoke inhilation. The man outside was about to be taken to the hospital for his burns but left the scene before being transported. His condition and whereabouts are unknown.

