Ticket bots are driving prices up for concert goers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we approach the summer concert season, some of the biggest names in music will be taking the stage in Music City.

When it comes to buying tickets, fans complain they’re beat out by bots and scalpers, and are forced to buy tickets at a higher price on a resale website.

Concert goers, like Dennis Adins, is frustrated after he was unable to get Bob Dylan tickets at the Ryman Auditorium last year.

“It’s always a little difficult to get tickets if t’s a popular artist and a small venue,” Adins said. “But I’ve never had anything like this before.”

Ticket-selling companies claim they are taking steps to make sure true fans get tickets.

Tonight at 6 p.m., we talk with the Opry’s new ticket partner, AXS.

We ask them why tickets are quickly selling out, how they are battling bots, and what fans can do to get a ticket.

