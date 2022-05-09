Stanford Montessori Elementary teacher receives grant from Whataburger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Stanford Montessori Elementary School teacher Toby Resha got a big surprise Friday during Teacher Appreciation Week. He received a $1000 grant from Whataburger, which will be used to support educational resources at the school.

As part of the company’s Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, Whataburger gifted 30 $1,000 grants to 30 teachers at schools in its 14-state footprint. The teachers were nominated by their peers.

The company honors teachers who have made monumental impacts on students’ lives and their communities. The program also works to fight food insecurity and provide educational resources.

Stanford Elementary School teachers hold grant from Whataburger. (Whataburger)

Whataburger teacher receives grant (Whataburger)

