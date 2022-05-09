Advertisement

Stanford Montessori Elementary teacher receives grant from Whataburger


Stanford Elementary School teacher Toby Resha was surprised Friday as he received a $1000 grant...
Stanford Elementary School teacher Toby Resha was surprised Friday as he received a $1000 grant from Whataburger.(Whataburger)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Stanford Montessori Elementary School teacher Toby Resha got a big surprise Friday during Teacher Appreciation Week. He received a $1000 grant from Whataburger, which will be used to support educational resources at the school.

As part of the company’s Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, Whataburger gifted 30 $1,000 grants to 30 teachers at schools in its 14-state footprint. The teachers were nominated by their peers.

The company honors teachers who have made monumental impacts on students’ lives and their communities. The program also works to fight food insecurity and provide educational resources.

Stanford Elementary School teachers hold grant from Whataburger.
Stanford Elementary School teachers hold grant from Whataburger.(Whataburger)
Whataburger teacher receives grant
Whataburger teacher receives grant(Whataburger)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Cherry, the Nashville advertising executive who created the “Ernest” character, died on...
Ernest creator John Cherry passes away
Columbia Police are searching for 14-year-old Charles McCoy .
Columbia Police search for missing teen
Police work to identify a victim of a fatal shooting in Madison. There was a fatal crash near...
Sunday Evening News Update from News4
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
2 children injured in hit-and-run crash in Hopkinsville