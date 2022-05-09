Advertisement

Predators’ Josi named finalist for Norris Trophy


Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, second from left, celebrates with teammates after...
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi is one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy, the NHL announced on Monday.

The Norris Trophy is awarded to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

In addition to Josi, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche were also named finalists.

Josi became the NHL’s highest-scoring defenseman in 29 years, posting 23 goals and 73 assists (96 points) in 80 games to help the Predators make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.  Only six defensemen in the past 50 years have surpassed Josi’s 96 points in a single campaign. Josi set career high in goals, assists and points, broke the single-season Nashville franchise records among all positions for points and assists, recorded the most assists by any NHL defenseman since Sergei Zubov’s 77 in 1993-94 and led all blueliners with 26 multi-point games. His 281 shots on goal were 41 more than the second-ranked defenseman in 2021-22 and his 59 even-strength points were the most since Ray Bourque’s 59 in 1986-87.

Josi is a Norris finalist for the second time. In 2019-20, Josi became the first Nashville defenseman to win the Norris Trophy.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the end of the regular season with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be revealed during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final with exact dates, formats and times to be announced.

