Advertisement

New charges added for Vicky White

The new charges include forgery and identity theft.
The new charges include forgery and identity theft.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White.

The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.

The original car was found abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee April 29. It was then towed back to Lauderdale County, Alabama Monday.

The new charges filed for Vicky include second-degree forgery and identity theft.

Earlier today, U.S. Marshals deployed investigators to Evansville, Indiana, while searching for Vicky White and Casey White.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Backlogged water projects
Backlogged water project leaves neighbors frustrated
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White
A Brentwood woman's home is gutted by floodwaters she says she’s never seen, until a massive...
Homeowners across Middle Tennessee worry fast development is contributing to flooding
Clarksville Police located Javier Aguirre on May 8. Illinois State Police had arrested Aguirre.
Escaped man from Illinois located in Clarksville