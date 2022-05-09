Months after flooding, Humphreys County library reopens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Waverly has continued to slowly rebuild after major flooding last year and many are starting to see the progress.

On Monday, the Humphreys County Public Library reopened its doors for the first time since August allowing people to visit once again.

“It was just boxes and boxes of books. It was just devastating because you know every one of those books have to be put back on the shelf,” Library Director Ethel Carmical said.

According to Carmical, the flood caused significant damage to the floors. However, many books were left in good shape.

“I have been waiting eight months for this day,” Waverly resident Carolyn Copeland said. “I didn’t think it would ever get here.”

Copeland said she checked out a book just before the flood and held onto it for months.

“I rode by here several times to see if they were working on it,” Copeland said. “You feel lost when you can’t go in and grab a book to read.”

She wasn’t the only one waiting. Thomas Johnson couldn’t wait to revisit the Genealogy room.

“This was my home away from home when I was living here because I only lived two blocks away when I was here,” Johnson said.

From computers, books and more, the location will once again serve as a vital resource.

“I thought we would never manage this, but my staff worked hard. They love their patrons,” Carmical said.

