McMinnville PD: Mother indicted for murder of 2-month-old son

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A grand jury indicted a mother of a two-month-old son with murder after his death in December.

McMinnville Police learned that Katy Stark had people over her home on Dec. 17 and people got high and drank all night. According to police, an unidentified man left the home during the early hours of Dec. 18 and that is when Stark passed out. When she awoke, police said Stark located her 2-month-old son dead.

Police said they learned that Stark told a friend she might have rolled over on the baby and smothered the child.

After a police investigation, a grand jury indicted Stark on first-degree murder charges. The exact cause of death of the baby is expected to be released during the trial.

