Man found shot in Nashboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to police, a man in his 60s was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle parked out of his apartment on Nashboro Blvd. Police said two people approached the man in his vehicle and shot him. The shooting was called in around 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Currently, police do not have any suspects in custody and continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.