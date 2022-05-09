Gas prices spike again across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are back on the rise across the country, and this could make summer travel plans more difficult.

In March, the country hit the highest recorded average price ever at $4.33 cents.

The average right now is just one cent below, at $4.32, so gas prices are up there with no clear end in sight.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) claims crude prices will likely remain volatile. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices is driving prices up at the pump.

Tennessee’s current average price for gas is $4.08 cents, which is up 18 cents compared to last week.

A lot of people have been opting to stay home the last two years, but AAA doesn’t think costs will deter people from traveling this summer.

“Here in Tennessee, road trips are very, very popular,” explained Megan Cooper of AAA. “Every travel holiday, we see that the majority of travelers take a road trip, so for road trips, planning ahead is key when it comes to driving to save that money. A lot of people may choose to drive a shorter distance or stay a shorter amount of time at their destination.”

Other factors on price have been the up-and-down stock market and the European Union’s sanctions placed Russian oil.

