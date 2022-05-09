First heat wave of 2022 expected this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Our first heat wave of the year is expected this week as our afternoon highs climb to near 90 degrees.

Here’s a look at the forecast, now these numbers will change a bit but we’re expecting upper 80s Tuesday and 90° Wednesday and Thursday. If we do get to 90 degrees on Wednesday, that will tie the record high for May 11th.

By the end of the week, the pattern breaks down and we’ll see some relief. Now, these 90s we’re going to see this week is very early for Nashville.

Typically, we don’t hit 90 degrees in Nashville until late June. As for how many 90-degree days we see through the year, the average is 48.

In 2019, we saw 99 90-degree days in Nashville. In 2021, we saw 55. This week we could hit our first of many this year.

